Head-To-Head Survey: Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of Clear Secure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.9% of Clear Secure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Elastic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clear Secure and Elastic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Secure $437.43 million 8.30 -$65.57 million ($0.72) -32.92 Elastic $1.07 billion 6.05 -$236.16 million ($2.48) -26.79

Analyst Ratings

Clear Secure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elastic. Clear Secure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elastic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Clear Secure and Elastic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Secure 0 3 2 0 2.40 Elastic 0 7 9 0 2.56

Clear Secure presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.32%. Elastic has a consensus price target of $74.19, suggesting a potential upside of 11.64%. Given Clear Secure’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Clear Secure is more favorable than Elastic.

Risk and Volatility

Clear Secure has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elastic has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Secure and Elastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Secure -12.62% -12.36% -6.53% Elastic -22.09% -46.49% -11.16%

Summary

Clear Secure beats Elastic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc. operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members. In addition, it provides Reserve powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the choice of how they queue either at home or on the move; and Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries by communicating with certifying organizations for on-demand, current, and trusted data. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data. The company's Elastic Stack product portfolio comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Elastic Agent that offers integrated host protection and central management services; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems from a multitude of sources simultaneously. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including search applications, workplace search, logs, metrics, application performance monitoring, synthetic monitoring, security information and event management (SIEM), endpoint security, extended detection and response, and cloud security. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

