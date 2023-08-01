Head-To-Head Survey: Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) versus Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) and Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.4% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Compass Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Compass Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Exscientia has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Therapeutics has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Compass Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Exscientia and Compass Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Exscientia presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.07%. Compass Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.05, suggesting a potential upside of 215.33%. Given Compass Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compass Therapeutics is more favorable than Exscientia.

Profitability

This table compares Exscientia and Compass Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exscientia -542.26% -27.90% -20.98% Compass Therapeutics N/A -26.60% -24.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exscientia and Compass Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exscientia $32.90 million 32.70 -$146.85 million ($1.37) -6.50 Compass Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.22 million ($0.36) -7.97

Compass Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exscientia. Compass Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exscientia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Compass Therapeutics beats Exscientia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. It also focuses on discovery and development of small molecule drug candidates. The company's platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. Exscientia plc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells. It also develops CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor antibodies. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

