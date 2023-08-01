Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 32.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

HP opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.67. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HP shares. StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

