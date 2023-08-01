Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,760 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Henry Schein by 34.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 11.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein stock opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

