Hesai Group’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 8th (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Hesai Group’s (NASDAQ:HSAIGet Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 8th. Hesai Group had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $190,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

HSAI stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hesai Group has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,280,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,749,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $9,376,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at $7,695,000. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $4,718,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Featured Stories

