Hesai Group’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 8th (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Hesai Group’s (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 8th. Hesai Group had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $190,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

HSAI stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hesai Group has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

Hesai Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,280,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,749,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $9,376,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at $7,695,000. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $4,718,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Featured Stories

