Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Trading 1% Higher

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) was up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 84,694 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 60,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
