Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Trading 1% Higher

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) was up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 84,694 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 60,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGLB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 29,826 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 44,622 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

