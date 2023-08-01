Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Julie McEwan Purchases 25,707 Shares of Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MOREGet Free Report) insider Julie McEwan acquired 25,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £4,884.33 ($6,270.80).

Julie McEwan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 30th, Julie McEwan acquired 23,256 shares of Hostmore stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £5,116.32 ($6,568.65).

Hostmore Price Performance

MORE opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Tuesday. Hostmore plc has a one year low of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 34.55 ($0.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 696.44, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.33 million and a P/E ratio of -24.67.

About Hostmore

(Get Free Report)

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hostmore (LON:MORE)

