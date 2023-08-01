Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Julie McEwan Purchases 25,707 Shares of Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Free Report) insider Julie McEwan acquired 25,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £4,884.33 ($6,270.80).

Julie McEwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Julie McEwan acquired 23,256 shares of Hostmore stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £5,116.32 ($6,568.65).

Hostmore Price Performance

MORE opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Tuesday. Hostmore plc has a one year low of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 34.55 ($0.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 696.44, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.33 million and a P/E ratio of -24.67.

About Hostmore

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

