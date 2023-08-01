HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Head to Head Contrast

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Free Report) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Blue Sphere and HUYA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A HUYA 1 3 1 0 2.00

HUYA has a consensus price target of $3.28, suggesting a potential downside of 4.37%. Given HUYA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HUYA $1.34 billion 0.62 -$70.56 million ($0.25) -13.72

This table compares Blue Sphere and HUYA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Blue Sphere has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HUYA.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Sphere and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A HUYA -5.06% -3.49% -2.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of HUYA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Sphere has a beta of -5.8, meaning that its stock price is 680% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUYA has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HUYA beats Blue Sphere on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corp. engages in the transformation of agricultural, municipal, and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

