IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $255.00 at Citigroup

IDEX (NYSE:IEXFree Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $243.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IEX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.73.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $225.81 on Friday. IDEX has a 12 month low of $195.27 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.18.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEX by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,838,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

