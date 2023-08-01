IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $255.00 at Citigroup

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $243.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IEX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.73.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $225.81 on Friday. IDEX has a 12 month low of $195.27 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.18.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEX by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,838,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.