IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Acquires £6,400 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Thune Andersen acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($20.54) per share, for a total transaction of £6,400 ($8,216.72).

LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,629 ($20.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,872.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. IMI plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,069 ($13.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,687.10 ($21.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,614.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,559.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,103.45%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($24.39) to GBX 1,920 ($24.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

