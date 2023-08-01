Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Position Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,769 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,579,000 after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,575,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,734,000 after purchasing an additional 108,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,410,000 after purchasing an additional 302,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Independent Bank Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.70%.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank Group

In related news, CEO David R. Brooks acquired 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,861.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,861.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Fair bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.56 per share, with a total value of $61,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,710,089.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,548 shares of company stock valued at $449,798 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

