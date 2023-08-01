Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.26). 8,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 27,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.01. The firm has a market cap of £18.92 million, a P/E ratio of -227.78 and a beta of -0.26.

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers Induction Switch, hospital staff directory app that enables users to source, communicate, and share information with other healthcare professionals, as well as allows them to bypass legacy hospital switchboards; Induction Zesty, a digital patient engagement platform that ensures automated process for patients to manage their hospital appointments, view their letters and clinical records, as well as provides data remotely via digital questionnaires; Induction Guidance, a platform to create, edit, and publish their own local medical guidance and policies; Induction Attend Anywhere, which offers video consultations to patients and service users to help hospitals, health systems, and other customers; and Induction HealthStream, a data integration engine which enables two-way communication between induction products and the EMR systems.

