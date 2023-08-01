Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,867 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $11,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $67.18.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.