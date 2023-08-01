Insider Buying: 3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Purchases 8 Shares of Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Jasi Halai bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,989 ($25.54) per share, with a total value of £159.12 ($204.29).
Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 31st, Jasi Halai purchased 8 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,933 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £154.64 ($198.54).
3i Group Trading Down 0.7 %
3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,977 ($25.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of £19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.08, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.06. 3i Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,044.50 ($13.41) and a one year high of GBX 2,036 ($26.14). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,939.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,749.35.
3i Group Increases Dividend
About 3i Group
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 3i Group
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.