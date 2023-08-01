Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases 981 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Roger Maddock bought 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £1,912.95 ($2,455.96).
Audioboom Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:BOOM opened at GBX 210 ($2.70) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of £34.40 million, a PE ratio of -396.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 249.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 354.07.
About Audioboom Group
