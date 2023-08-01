Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases 981 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Roger Maddock bought 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £1,912.95 ($2,455.96).

Shares of LON:BOOM opened at GBX 210 ($2.70) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of £34.40 million, a PE ratio of -396.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 249.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 354.07.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

