InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 48.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 133,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in InterDigital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 644,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 29,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other InterDigital news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $416,146.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,438.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.92.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $3.38. The business had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 28.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IDCC. Bank of America raised InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, InterDigital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

