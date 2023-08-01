International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.93. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 1,485.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after buying an additional 1,328,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in International Game Technology by 115.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after buying an additional 1,249,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after buying an additional 1,092,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $21,798,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,526,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,717,000 after purchasing an additional 864,591 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

