Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 171 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $167.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.07. The company has a market capitalization of $435.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.