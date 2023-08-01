Iowa State Bank Has $13.97 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.5% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $196.45 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

