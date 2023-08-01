IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Max Royde Acquires 16,060 Shares of Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde purchased 16,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £48,501.20 ($62,268.84).
IQGeo Group Stock Performance
Shares of IQG stock opened at GBX 306 ($3.93) on Tuesday. IQGeo Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 122.25 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 329.50 ($4.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company has a market capitalization of £188.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,300.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 277.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 239.26.
IQGeo Group Company Profile
