IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Max Royde Acquires 16,060 Shares of Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde purchased 16,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £48,501.20 ($62,268.84).

IQGeo Group Stock Performance

Shares of IQG stock opened at GBX 306 ($3.93) on Tuesday. IQGeo Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 122.25 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 329.50 ($4.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company has a market capitalization of £188.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,300.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 277.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 239.26.

IQGeo Group Company Profile

IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software for the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager Telecom that plans, designs, and supports network lifecycle through construction and maintenance operations; IQGeo Workflow Manager, a construction management software, which helps to digitize telecom and utility construction and maintenance activities; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces multiple telecom construction route options for connecting commercial or residential premises.

