iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,111,000 after buying an additional 7,302,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,574,000 after buying an additional 280,878 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

