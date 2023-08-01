Jackson Financial (JXN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.94 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of ($749.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jackson Financial to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of JXN opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,148.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $91,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,284.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,148.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JXN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Jackson Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

