JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,281 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBLU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.65.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

