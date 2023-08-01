JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JetBlue Airways Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

