Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,659,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,548 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $412,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $167.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.97 and a 200-day moving average of $161.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

