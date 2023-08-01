Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,659,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,548 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $412,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
JNJ opened at $167.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.97 and a 200-day moving average of $161.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Can the Amazon Partnership Put DISH Network Back on Track?
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Snap Stock: Two Steps Forward and One Step Back In?
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- ONSemi Is On Target For New Highs In 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.