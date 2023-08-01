Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lessened by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.3% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $435.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.07. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
