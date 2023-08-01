Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 12,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 178,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Kaspien Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $847,882.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 1,013.63% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaspien

Kaspien Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSPN Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.58% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce services provider. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's technology-enabled retailer that delivers brand partners across Amazon.com US, Amazon.com Canada, Target.com, and Walmart.com online marketplaces.

