Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 12,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 178,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $847,882.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.85.
Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 1,013.63% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.
Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce services provider. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's technology-enabled retailer that delivers brand partners across Amazon.com US, Amazon.com Canada, Target.com, and Walmart.com online marketplaces.
