KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $535.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $410.00 to $535.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $455.50.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $513.95 on Friday. KLA has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $516.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $466.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.91. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,563 shares of company stock worth $2,566,524 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

