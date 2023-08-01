Knights Group (LON:KGH) Trading Up 2.1%

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.12). Approximately 134,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 291,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.80 ($1.10).

Knights Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £75.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.61.

Knights Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Knights Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

