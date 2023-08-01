Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Knowles by 496.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Knowles by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Stock Performance

KN stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

In other Knowles news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $202,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

