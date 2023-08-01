Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) versus EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Critical Comparison

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) and Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.9% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EnLink Midstream and Kodiak Gas Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnLink Midstream $9.54 billion 0.57 $361.30 million $0.79 14.68 Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

EnLink Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Gas Services.

This is a summary of recent ratings for EnLink Midstream and Kodiak Gas Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnLink Midstream 0 1 5 0 2.83 Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 6 0 2.86

EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus target price of $14.14, indicating a potential upside of 21.92%. Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus target price of $22.86, indicating a potential upside of 22.23%. Given Kodiak Gas Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kodiak Gas Services is more favorable than EnLink Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares EnLink Midstream and Kodiak Gas Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnLink Midstream 4.23% 13.48% 4.48% Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EnLink Midstream beats Kodiak Gas Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services. Its midstream energy asset network includes natural gas processing plants; fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.

