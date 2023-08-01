Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,424 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KOD. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,546,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after buying an additional 584,762 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $3,479,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1,904.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 356,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 338,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 255,754 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of KOD opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

