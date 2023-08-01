Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 176.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -465.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.47.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

