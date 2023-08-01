Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,817 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KTB. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

KTB opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average is $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 102.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.