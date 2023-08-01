Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Shares Up 22.2%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 22.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04). 67,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 122,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

Kropz Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.16. The company has a market cap of £25.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75 and a beta of -0.23.

Kropz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertiliser for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kropz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kropz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.