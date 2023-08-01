Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,474,600 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

