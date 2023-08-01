Kyushu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.34. 1,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.
Kyushu Electric Power Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.
Kyushu Electric Power Company Profile
Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, and sales in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Power Generation and Sale, Electricity Transmission and Distribution, Other Energy Services, ICT Service, and Other segments. It generates nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, geothermal, internal combustion, wind, solar, poultry dung fuel, and biomass power.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kyushu Electric Power
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Kyushu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyushu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.