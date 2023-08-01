La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,132 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LZB opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $33.06.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $561.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

