Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 80.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,165,000 after buying an additional 4,858,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,253,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,621,000 after purchasing an additional 535,886 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,120,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,879,000 after purchasing an additional 696,197 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 6,021,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,923,000 after purchasing an additional 492,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 1,816.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,816,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,245 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on LAUR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

In related news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 25,300 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $302,335.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,706.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

