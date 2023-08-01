Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE:LEG opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $195,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $30,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 98.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,635,000 after acquiring an additional 451,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,226,000 after purchasing an additional 406,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

