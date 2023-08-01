Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at TD Cowen

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $309.92.

Shares of LII stock opened at $367.51 on Friday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $202.97 and a fifty-two week high of $370.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.03. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 390.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 15.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total value of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,749,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $792,333.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,129.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total value of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,749,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,527 shares of company stock worth $1,574,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 662.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

