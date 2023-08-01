Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNW shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Light & Wonder

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Jamie Odell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamie Odell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $589,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth about $389,375,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,003,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,277,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Light & Wonder by 3,232.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 507,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

LNW opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.80. Light & Wonder has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $71.86.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 140.65% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.