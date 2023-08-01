Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of LAC opened at C$26.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.11, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 10.00. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$23.80 and a 52 week high of C$42.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.66.

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.20. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.2705796 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

