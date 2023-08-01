Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 3,424,557 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 2,020,885 shares.The stock last traded at $87.95 and had previously closed at $89.33.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LYV. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $229,585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $115,328,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $98,341,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 399.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,474,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,605 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 190.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

