LMG Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 31.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,052,000 after purchasing an additional 39,032 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,342,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 4.0 %

JNJ opened at $167.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.