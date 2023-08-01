Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LSDI) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 8th

Lucy Scientific Discovery’s (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 8th. Lucy Scientific Discovery had issued 1,875,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Lucy Scientific Discovery in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LSDI stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16. Lucy Scientific Discovery has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucy Scientific Discovery stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. ( NASDAQ:LSDI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 296,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 1.82% of Lucy Scientific Discovery as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of psychedelic products. It offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and finished biopharmaceutical products. The company was formerly known as Hollyweed North Cannabis Inc and changed its name to Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc in May 2021.

