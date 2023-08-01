Macerich (MAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE MAC opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. Macerich has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Macerich during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

