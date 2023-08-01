MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the June 30th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised MamaMancini’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of MamaMancini’s stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. MamaMancini’s has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $135.38 million, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.41.

MamaMancini’s ( NASDAQ:MMMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $23.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Analysts forecast that MamaMancini’s will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMMB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MamaMancini’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in MamaMancini’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

