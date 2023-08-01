MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Short Interest Down 8.4% in July

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 830,600 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 907,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

MarketWise Price Performance

MKTW opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. MarketWise had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketWise will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MarketWise by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 706,607 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MarketWise by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,373 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 184,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MarketWise by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,973 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 111,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Stories

