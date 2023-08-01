Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTNGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MRTN opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.93 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 7.76%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 835.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRTN. StockNews.com began coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

