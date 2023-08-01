Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Marten Transport Trading Up 0.6 %
MRTN opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.85.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.93 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 7.76%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on MRTN. StockNews.com began coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, July 20th.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marten Transport
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.